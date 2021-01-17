Saudi banks likely to maintain strong performance over 2021, says top official

Saudi Arabian banks are forecast to maintain robust performance over 2021

Saudi Arabian banks are forecast to maintain robust performance over 2021, in line with the foreseen recovery of the Kingdom’s economy, Asharq Al-Awsat reported, citing Talaat Hafez, Secretary General of the Media and Banking Awareness Committee of Saudi Banks.

“This is driven by preliminary growth estimates of the gross domestic product (GDP) at nearly 3.2%, boosted by the forecast sustainable growth of the economic activity in the Kingdom,” he added.